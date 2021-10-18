Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New Md. commission will work toward ‘health equity framework’ (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 18, 2021

The Maryland Commission on Health Equity held its first meeting Monday, laying out the panel’s mission to provide advice on issues related to health disparities and help the state set health equity goals. The commission was created through SB 52, named The Shirley Nathan-Pulliam Health Equity Act of 2021 after the titular senator, a pioneering voice for health ...

