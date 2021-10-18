Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wicomico County faces 2nd lawsuit over prisoner suicides at detention center (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 18, 2021

A new lawsuit claims that Wicomico County Detention Center staff ignored an incarcerated man's declining mental health in the days and hours before he died by suicide in 2018.

