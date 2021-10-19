Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Anne Arundel eyes child vaccinations, lifting of mask rule (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 19, 2021

Masking requirements could be lifted in one central Maryland county if current trends in COVID-19 infections continue to decline. Anne Arundel County officials also are preparing to vaccinate more than 50,000 children who could soon become eligible for a coronavirus inoculation. Officials noted that there have been declines in deaths and infections, but they remain concerned ...

