Christopher Marasco | Sandy Spring Bank (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021

The Howard Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees elected Christopher Marasco, senior vice president with Sandy Spring Bank, formerly Revere Bank, as chair for fiscal year 2021. He was appointed to the board in 2017 for a six-year term ending in 2023. He serves as chair of the board’s audit and finance committee. Marasco previously served as ...

