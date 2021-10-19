Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Facebook paying fine to settle suit on discrimination against US workers (access required)

By: Brian Compere October 19, 2021

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo