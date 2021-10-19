Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Heather Kiriakou, Clayton Millis and Annie Sennet | WTCI (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2021

The World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) has named three new members to its board of directors -- Heather Kiriakou of Northrop Grumman Corporation, Clayton Millis of BD Diagnostics Systems, and Annie Sennet of Saft America. The trio join a respected group of global business executives and thought leaders, bringing the board’s total to 41 members, of which 44% are women. Kiriakou is the director of global strategy ...

