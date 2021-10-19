Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

How gratitude can help your financial life (access required)

By: Commentary: Liz Weston October 19, 2021

Gratitude makes us more aware of the sources of joy, wonder and hope in our lives. Being grateful also can improve health, strengthen relationships and help us manage our money. Developing gratitude requires us to focus on what we have rather than on what we lack, says Meghaan Lurtz, a senior research associate with financial planning ...

