Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AG Frosh will not seek re-election next year, sources say (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears and Steve Lash October 20, 2021

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh will not seek a third term, multiple sources tell The Daily Record. The attorney general made a number of calls to key officials and supporters Wednesday to inform them he will not run in 2022, the sources said. Frosh did not respond to requests for comment. He is expected to make ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo