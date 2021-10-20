Amanda Osuji | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Amanda Osuji to portfolio specialist. Formerly a leasing specialist at CRC’s Padonia Village Apartments in Baltimore County, Osuji started her career with the company last year.

Osuji will provide leasing and marketing support to seven CRC multifamily communities. Her duties include assisting with administrative tasks, leasing and onboarding activities, coaching and mentoring new team members and handling assignments that produce successful leasing outcomes. Osuji will also monitor competitive properties, analyze traffic patterns to identify trends, and interact with prospects and residents.