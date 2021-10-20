Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kyle Harris | UBS Wealth Management USA

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021

Kyle Harris

Kyle Harris, a financial adviser in the Baltimore office of UBS Wealth Management USA, was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisers list for 2021. He was also ranked as the No. 1 adviser in Maryland on the list.

Harris has been working with high-net-worth families and business owners for more than 15 years. He views each client’s financial situation and family dynamics as entirely unique and uses a customized approach when developing each portfolio.

He graduated cum laude at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and serves as a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo