By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Ineffective assistance of counsel: Defense counsel’s deficient performance in failing to object to an incorrect jury instruction regarding the intent required for second-degree murder warranted reversal of the defendant’s conviction of second-degree murder but did not warrant reversal of the defendant’s remaining two convictions, which were not prejudiced by defense ...

