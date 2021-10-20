Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused the Maryland couple in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)
Maryland couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted (access required)

By: Associated Press October 20, 2021

A Maryland couple arrested on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered submarines have been indicted, the Justice Department said.

