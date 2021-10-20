Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL HARRISON, ET AL. v. DOMINIQUE WIGGINS (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 20, 2021

Administrative law -- Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- Statute of limitations The underlying Baltimore Police Department disciplinary proceedings arise out of a bar fight at a bachelorette party that occurred shortly after midnight at Norma Jean’s nightclub in Baltimore City on August 26, 2018. Disciplinary charges arising out of the events of that early morning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo