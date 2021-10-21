Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? Here’s what the data suggests (access required)

By: Commentary: October 21, 2021

For decades it was conventional wisdom in the field of economics that a higher minimum wage results in fewer jobs. In part, that's because it's based on the law of supply and demand, one of the most well-known ideas in economics. Despite it being called a "law," it's actually two theories that suggest if the price ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo