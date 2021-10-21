Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Editorial Advisory Board: It’s time to drop COA’s judicial districts (access required)

By: Editorial Advisory Board October 21, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan has the opportunity next year to place two more judges on Maryland’s Court of Appeals.  Judge Robert N. McDonald will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Feb. 23, and Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty will hit the magic age on April 14. Getty was elevated to his current position by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo