Frosh’s decision roils Maryland’s 2022 electoral waters (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 21, 2021

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh's decision to not seek a third term in 2022 will likely make an unsettled state political landscape even more volatile.  "This is all going to be about, at this point, who does decide to get into the race for AG," said Todd Eberly, a professor of political science at St. Mary's ...

