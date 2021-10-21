Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt (access required)

By: Associated Press October 21, 2021

The House voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo