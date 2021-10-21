Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Port Covington complex offers free space and amenities to ‘impactful’ organizations (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 21, 2021

The latest addition to Port Covington — an office complex called Impact Village that provides complimentary space and amenities to organizations making “positive changes” in Baltimore — officially launched on Thursday. The Port Covington Development Team also announced the names of the 11 businesses, organizations and nonprofits that will be the building’s inaugural tenants.  These tenants ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo