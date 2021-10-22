Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GBC Economic Outlook highlights: Worker shortage a ‘defining issue’ (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 22, 2021

Demographic shifts, the global supply chain, remote work and the labor shortage will continue to be hallmark economic issues nationally, regionally and locally into 2022, according to experts who spoke at the Greater Baltimore Committee’s annual Economic Outlook Conference.   Held virtually Friday morning, the conference featured Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond; Mark Vaselkiv, vice president and chief investment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo