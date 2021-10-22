Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge allows ex-Hogan aide McGrath to remain on supervised release (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 22, 2021

A former top adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan accused of wire fraud remains on supervised release after a brief court hearing Friday. Roy C. McGrath appeared virtually from Florida before U.S. District Court Magistrate Thomas M. DiGirolamo, who was in Baltimore. The hearing was the first for the former chief of staff to the Republican governor ...

