Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Where are the workers? Cutoff of unemployment aid spurs no influx (access required)

By: Associated Press October 22, 2021

In states that cut off the $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement, the workforce has risen no more than it has in the states that maintained the payment.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo