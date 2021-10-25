Cassie Motz

Executive Director

Collegebound Foundation

Cassie Motz, the executive director of the CollegeBound Foundation, says the best part of her job is working with the extraordinary young people of Baltimore. “CollegeBound scholars and alumni are already making a huge impact on our city,” she said.

Motz attributes the success of the organization, which strives to improve university access for individuals within Baltimore City public schools, to the “family first” mentality and “one team” philosophy. The organization strongly believes in internal promotions, half of the management team began as college advisors and many more are the first in their family to graduate from college.

“As I tell all new hires on their first day, innovation is encouraged,” Motz said. “Often the best ideas come from new staff who bring a fresh perspective.”

Before joining CollegeBound in 2014, Motz worked as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Martin O’Malley. She also served as the governor’s deputy legal counsel.

Motz is a Baltimore native. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from Yale Law School. In between college and law school, she worked through Teach for America in New York.

