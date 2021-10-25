Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rep. Anthony Brown, a former lieutenant governor, is seen a potential candidate for the attorney general's job. If Brown were to seek the position, it would create an opening for his congressional seat. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown running for attorney general (access required)

By: Associated Press October 25, 2021

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown said Monday he will run for attorney general in Maryland.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo