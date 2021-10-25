Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Your clients are like any other consumer: They want to feel valued (access required)

By: Commentary: Christopher F. Earley October 25, 2021

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou The No. 1 reason lawyers receive ethical complaints is for not communicating with their clients. But while regular and consistent communication may avoid ethical problems, more is needed in ...

