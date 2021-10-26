Barak Hermann

CEO

JCC of Greater Baltimore

Barak Hermann has spent his entire career working for the JCC in some capacity. As a youngman, as his friends went off to pursue careers in law or medicine, he was unsure of where he saw himself. The only thing he knew was that he wanted to be involved with the Jewish community.

With keen business acumen, Hermann worked his way around several JCCs on the East Coast. Now, he serves as CEO for the JCC of Greater Baltimore, the oldest JCC in the country.

Throughout his career, he has seen many changes, including interfaith and biracial marriages, changing neighborhoods and a wider acceptance of Jewish people in society. His goal as the head of the JCC is to use the services they provide and the values they share to bring the entire community together.

Under his leadership, the JCC completed its strategic plan, the J camps program was reinvented and a partnership with LifeBridge Health was formed to encourage a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Hermann has always believed that the JCC is a place to bring the community together and even as the world is seeing a rise in anti-Semitism and becoming increasinglypolarized, he believes the JCC is where people can cometogether, despite their differences. He has tasked his team with advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to ensure that the JCC is creating the right culture.

“We wanted to empower the board and the staff to consider the steps that need to be taken to ensure the JCC is creating the right authentic culture and maximizing our opportunity to truly be celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusion through our wide array of programs and services,” Hermann said.

