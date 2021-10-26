Shanaysha M. Sauls

President and CEO

Baltimore Community Foundation

Before taking over as CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation in 2018, Shanaysha M. Sauls, Ph.D., taught English in Baltimore area high schools, consulted on strategic direction for colleges and universities, taught political theory at American University and served as CEO for the Foundation for the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

Working for the BCF, a nearly 50-year-old organization that last year distributed $30.7 million to more than 1,500 nonprofit organizations, is “an absolute privilege,” she said.

“I am honored to be at the helm of an organization that is empowering Baltimoreans to make an impact within our communities,” she said. “We are the endowment for Baltimoreans, by Baltimoreans.

“The community we serve should be better and stronger because we’re here and because of what we do.” She added: “On more than one occasion when I stop to take a breath and look around, I consider myself really lucky and blessed.”

Sauls graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a degree in government and politics and English language and literature, and earned her Ph.D. in political science from Duke University.

Sauls believes that organizational excellence is a team sport and encourages an environment of “robust discussion and open communication.”

On the lighter side, she said, her organization sets aside money for a “fun fund” to hold staff-led activities, which have included scavenger hunts, chili cook-offs and “spirit days.”

“Overall, we try to create space for everyone to be themselves and promote an atmosphere where everyone is respected for their experiences and individuality. … And we regularly remind ourselves that as important as our work is, we try not to take ourselves too seriously.”

