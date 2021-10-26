Harsh K. Trivedi

President, CEO

Sheppard Pratt

Since he took over as president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt five years ago, Harsh K. Trivedi has overseen the transformation of the Maryland-based health system into a national leader in behavioral health services.

A graduate of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, in New York City, Trivedi completed his general psychiatry residency at the Zucker Hillside Hospital/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, also in New York City, and his child and adolescent psychiatry training at Children’s Hospital Boston/Harvard Medical School.

Besides his medical degrees and training, he earned his MBA at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam School of Business.

Trivedi believes in connecting every employee’s work to the organization’s mission. “As a leader, my job is to remove barriers to help people find ways to get to ‘yes’ so they can make a difference in the organization and to those we serve,” he said.

He also believes in role modeling both vulnerability and healthy behaviors to help employees — making it, as he puts it, “OK to not be OK.”

Trivedi currently serves on the American Hospital Association board of trustees, the board of the National Association for Behavioral Care, the executive committee of the Maryland Hospital Association and the Baltimore Community Foundation Board.

“A leader is only as good as their team,” Trivedi said, when asked about his recognition as a top CEO. “This award is validation of an incredible team of employees who have had a tremendous impact on the community during the last 20 months. Every day, I find inspiration around each corner at Sheppard Pratt.”

