Marylou Yam

President

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Marylou Yam, Ph.D., was appointed president of Notre Dame of Maryland University in July 2014 and wasted no time making an impact. She led the effort to develop two five year strategic plans at the private Catholic school in Baltimore, boosted its financial resources and fundraising efforts, expanded academic programs and completed three capital building projects on campus.

Since taking over, Yam also has served on the Maryland Commission for Women, is chairwoman of Maryland Independent Colleges and University Association and serves on the Greater Baltimore President’s Advisory Committee.

Like herself, Notre Dame of Maryland has a mission to “engage in service to others and to promote social responsibility,” Yam said. Notre Dame’s five-year plan calls for the school to embrace a “local to global” perspective, which means invest time and resources in supporting, Baltimore, Maryland and beyond.

In that vein, students tutor and mentor in local community schools and volunteer for regional nonprofits through Notre Dame’s Bonney Leaders and the School of Pharmacy’s AdvoCare programs.

Under Yam’s leadership, Notre Dame earned United Nations Non-Governmental Organization status.

Yam began her career as a nurse and a nursing educator at Saint Peter’s College, a private Jesuit university in Jersey City, N.J., where she later was director of the school’s Master of Science in Nursing Program. She is still a licensed registered nurse.

She holds a Master of Education in nursing education and adult health from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in nursing science from Adelphi University, in Garden City, New York.

“This award would not be possible without the inspiration I receive from the students at NDMU and support from my incredible colleagues,” Yam said.

