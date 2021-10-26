Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

4th Circuit upholds conviction in Maryland-based elder abuse scam (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 26, 2021

A Nigerian who had never been to Maryland was validly tried and convicted in Greenbelt federal court of conspiring to launder money from an online scam that convinced elderly people seeking romance to part with a total of more than $1 million, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The U.S. District Court for Maryland was a ...

