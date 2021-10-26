Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ex-nonprofit CEO gets 2 years in federal prison for fraud schemes (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 26, 2021

The 72-year-old former CEO of a Maryland nonprofit on Monday admitted to using grant money intended for domestic violence services to prop up her failing weight loss clinic and will serve two years in federal prison. Glenda Hodges also admitted to defrauding another victim while she was on pretrial release and awaiting prosecution in the initial ...

