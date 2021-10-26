Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JEROME FLEMING v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 26, 2021

Criminal procedure -- State's motion to reopen case -- Right to fair trial In 2001, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County found the appellant, Jerome Fleming, guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. In 2020, the circuit court granted Mr. Fleming a right to file this belated appeal, in which Mr. Fleming ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo