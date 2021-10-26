Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LUIS FELEPE HUGGINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 26, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Consecutive sentence Following a two-day trial, a Howard County jury convicted appellant Luis Felepe Huggins of first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction, possession of ammunition after a disqualifying conviction, and carrying a loaded ...

