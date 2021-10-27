Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County police officer indicted, accused of taking kickbacks to certify firearms training (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 27, 2021

A Baltimore County police officer has been indicted for allegedly accepting bribes and kickbacks to falsify firearms training that is required to obtain handgun licenses and wear-and-carry permits, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said. William R. Johnson Jr., 32, of Baltimore, faces six counts of wire fraud under the indictment, which had not been docketed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo