Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook, Instagram accounts in protest (access required)

By: Associated Press October 27, 2021

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger has deactivated his official Facebook and Instagram accounts until substantial reforms are made to protect children, health and democratic values.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo