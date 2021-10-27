Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In the harsh sun, people huddle under shady trees with signs that read, “DACA is the 1st step,” “Immigrants Built America,” and “Bridges Not Walls” at CASA's march for citizenship in Washington on Sept. 21, 2021. (Trisha Ahmed / Capital News Service)
Maryland’s new Immigrant Affairs office tasked with connecting resource centers (access required)

By: Capital News Service Rachel Logan October 27, 2021

A new Governor's Office for Immigrant Affairs is tasked with connecting immigrant advocacy resources across Maryland to those in need.

