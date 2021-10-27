Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Paterakis’ widow settles multimillion-dollar lawsuit with his children (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 27, 2021

A legal claim by the widow of H&S Bakery owner John Paterakis Sr. that his adult children from a prior marriage conspired to prevent her from inheriting $20 million has settled for much less and for no more than the children said their stepmother was entitled to under her agreement with their father. “Unfortunately, and for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo