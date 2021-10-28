Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore woman whose son was killed by police can make case to grand jury (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 28, 2021

A Baltimore woman whose son was killed by police in 2012 can present documents to a grand jury in an effort to spur an investigation into the deadly shooting, an appeals court has ruled. The ruling is a partial victory for the woman, Marcella Holloman, who has for years sought to bring legal action against the ...

