Bernie Mclaughlin

CEO

Point Breeze Credit Union

Bernie McLaughlin is the CEO of Point Breeze Credit Union, a 60,000-member credit union in Maryland. Throughout his four-decade career, McLaughlin led Point Breeze’s expansion into the Westminster and Owings Mills communities. He was also responsible for the vision, oversight and implementation of Point Breeze’s 20,000 square foot headquarters in Hunt Valley.

During his tenure, business lending at Point Breeze rose to a $70 million portfolio from $8 million. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Point Breeze funded hundreds of PPP loans, making it the second-largest PPP loan funder in the state.

He’s also passionate about setting up the next generation of leadership in the financial industry for success. McLaughlin has played a key role in cultivating Point Breeze’s nearly all female executive team, providing opportunities for leaders within the organization to expand on their skill sets and career paths.

McLaughlin has also led Point Breeze’s financial and volunteer support to a broad range of community nonprofits throughout the Baltimore area. This work includes everything from helping individuals with developmental disabilities to giving support to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region and to victims and survivors of domestic/sexual violence and child abuse.

He founded Point Breeze’s “The Harvest” Gold Tournament, a Baltimore regional event held each year to benefit the Maryland Food Bank. This year, Point Breeze made a donation to build a massive greenhouse for First Fruit Farms in Freeland, which provides fresh produce for those who are food insecure in the MidAtlantic region.

“It is extremely gratifying and rewarding to be a part of an organization that experiences a level of success that allows us to make meaningful contributions to our surrounding community,” he said.

McLaughlin has also been a tireless champion of the credit union banking model in the state and throughout the country. He recently lobbied, successfully, in Washington for changes to Regulation D, which limited customers to only making six withdrawals or transfers from their savings account each month. Low to moderate wage earners now have more access to their money.

