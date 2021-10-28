Daniel Klein

President

Klein Enterprises

Daniel Klein is a fourth-generation developer, owner and operator of the commercial real estate development firm Klein Enterprises. Klein started in the business in the summer of 1996, assisting the maintenance crew sweeping parking lots and cleaning property centers.

Today, he’s responsible for the company’s overall performance, managing debt and equity, leasing, asset management and development and acquisitions. He maintains a focus on sustaining the company’s existing portfolio while continuing long-term growth.

In the last 10 years, the employee headcount at the firm has tripled, while more than 75% of the personnel from 10 years ago remain at the company, he said.

Part of this recruitment success is treating employees well, he said. Each morning, he makes sure to show up with a positive and humble attitude and hopes he’ll inspire those around him to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“As a company, we are committed to fairness, honesty and integrity at all levels,” he said. “We continuously work to cultivate an environment that shows our employees that we recognize their value.”

Klein Enterprises provides tuition reimbursement for graduate degrees, flexible scheduling to accommodate child care needs and catered Friday lunches to help build a sense of community within the office.

The company also fosters a culture of community service, including holding a “Phillip Klein Service Day” each June around the birthday of Klein’s late grandfather, who founded the company. Service day activities have included volunteering at Habitat for Humanity on restoration projects and collecting canned goods for those in need.

“With the support of my dedicated team and trusted partners, I look forward to leading Klein into its next chapter — continuing to grow our footprint and impact while cementing the family legacy for years to come,” he said.

