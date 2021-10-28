Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Editorial Advisory Board October 28, 2021

During its last session, the Maryland General Assembly passed a landmark bill, the Juvenile Restoration Act. This law now allows juveniles who were charged as adults and have been imprisoned for at least 20 years to file a motion to reduce their sentence. At least 415 persons are eligible for relief under this law. It is ...

