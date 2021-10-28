Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Exelon creates $36M fund to support minority-owned businesses (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021

Exelon announced the creation of its Racial Equity Capital Fund, which aims to use $36 million to help minority businesses obtain capital to fuel growth and spur job opportunities.

