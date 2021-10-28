Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, workers are shown in the kitchen of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, during a media tour. A federal jury has determined that The GEO Group must pay minimum wage — rather than $1 a day — to immigration detainees who perform tasks like cooking and cleaning at its for-profit detention center in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Immigrant detainees are owed minimum wage for work, federal jury finds (access required)

By: Associated Press October 28, 2021

A federal jury has determined that The GEO Group must pay minimum wage — rather than $1 a day — to immigration detainees who perform tasks like cooking and cleaning.

