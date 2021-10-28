Jeffrey S. Rosen

CEO, Managing Partner

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC

Jeffrey S. Rosen is CEO and managing partner of Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a business consulting, accounting and tax advisory firm in Towson.

As a leader, Rosen’s style is hands-on, which helps him develop a strong rapport with his team as well as acquire a deeper understanding of how the firm and the industry operate.

He strives to adapt to changes in the business environment, seize opportunities and effectively lead the direction of the firm and its business clients.

Through COVID-19, which has brought many new challenges to businesses, the firm has made itself as accessible as possible to its clients and to guide them through the nuances of changing customer demands, financial structuring, robust regulation, tax changes, government subsidies and more.

Rosen said he believes that employee empowerment is central to driving an innovative company culture. So he makes himself accessible to each team member as a partner and mentor to support their growth and individual aspirations.

“In our efforts to attract and retain talented professionals, we focus on the basics,” he said. The company has developed a platform that supports the goals and ambitions of its team members, and which contributes to the unique career paths for each employee. Employees have opportunities to take advantage of professional development, on-the- job training, soft-skill development, community engagement, leadership opportunities and entrepreneurial initiatives.

“Our organization has an outstanding team and it’s their commitment, energy, and passion that makes us successful, ”he said. “I’m privileged to work with an incredible group of colleagues who are dedicated to our team, clients, and community.”

