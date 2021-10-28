Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Poll suggests Md. GOP’s path to success in ’22 is finding another Hogan (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 28, 2021

Maryland Republicans could be competitive in the 2022 election if they can find an heir to the brand built by Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a new Goucher Poll. Hogan, who cannot run for a third term, has spent more than a decade building a brand of Republicanism. That individual brand survived an anti-Donald Trump blue ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo