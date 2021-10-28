Robert “Bobby” Ginsberg

CEO

Chesapeake Contracting Group

When S. Robert “Bobby” Ginsberg started the Chesapeake Contracting Group in 1979, he was the company’s only employee for a year. The company has since grown to employ more than 140 people and has been awarded numerous multimillion-dollar projects throughout the mid-Atlantic region. It’s also won multiple awards for its social and environmental impact. Ginsberg holds the certificate for the NASCLA Accredited Examination for Commercial General Building Contractors, which qualifies the company to be licensed in more than 20 states.

Relationships are at the heart of Ginsberg’s leadership style, including acts of philanthropy during economic downturns. In the winter of 2020, for instance, Ginsberg made donations to nine different food banks throughout the region and supported others in taking time off to volunteer.

He also seeks to educate his team in the latest technologies and to use the latest tools to provide clients with high-quality and more economically efficient methods of construction.

Ginsberg insists his team members provide accurate preliminary budgets, strict time management and cost-effective engineering and build trusting relationships with their clients. Just as he insists on making sure everyone involved in the company’s projects feel as though they’ve been treated fairly.

Outside of the office, Ginsberg has served on the board of the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center since the 1990s. In 2019, he raised more than $550,000 for the center. He serves as the co-chair on the Board Division of the Building for Life Campaign, raising funds for the new Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine.

“We are constantly educating our team in the latest technologies and most efficient ways to develop. We’re proud of the many environmentally sustainable projects we’ve built over the decades.” —Bobby Ginsberg