T. Rowe Price acquires alternative credit manager for $4.2 billion

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 28, 2021

T. Rowe Price announced its acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., an alternative credit manager, for $4.2 billion. Through the acquisition, one of the largest in T. Rowe’s history, the Baltimore-based firm plans to propel its expansion into the alternative investments market.  The acquisition will add $53 billion in assets under management to T. Rowe. OHA, ...

