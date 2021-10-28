Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tribute to Pat Massey, a Baltimore trailblazer (access required)

By: Joe Nathanson October 28, 2021

In 1977, Baltimore had been selected to participate in a 10-city demonstration program, the Community Economic Development Program. This was a Carter administration initiative intended to bring more coherence and collaboration as the designated cities pursued their goals in economic development, community development and workforce development. Having been selected to serve as technical director of the ...

