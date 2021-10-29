Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

13 Md. schools make Washington Monthly list (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2021

Loyola University Maryland was the highest-ranking of 13 Maryland colleges and universities in Washington Monthly’s 2021 Master’s University Rankings, released Tuesday. Loyola came in at No. 29 on the nationwide list, followed by McDaniel College (No. 33), Frostburg State (No. 44), Salisbury University (No. 63) and Hood College (No. 76) in the top 100 in the country. ...

