Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

3 judges, 1 attorney vie for Maryland Court of Appeals seat (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 29, 2021

Three judges and an attorney are vying for a seat on Maryland’s top court that will become vacant when Judge Joseph M. Getty reaches the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 on April 14. The applicants for the coming Courts of Appeals vacancy are Court of Special Appeals Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader; Court of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo