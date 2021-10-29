Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore consultant, chamber chair eager to become a community lender (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 29, 2021

A longtime consultant and entrepreneur in the Baltimore region, Will Holmes has helped businesses in the area with nearly every issue they could face, from creating business plans to coaching CEOs to prepare to acquire capital. But he had never been the one providing companies with capital. That’s going to change next year, when Holmes, currently ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo